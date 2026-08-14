Game of Thrones Stage Spin-off Opens at Home of Shakespeare

The practical picture

Reviewers noted that the play successfully shifts the narrative to the stage with a theatrical thrust. One critic praised the performance, calling it "a triumph; a soaring, surging spectacle and a latter-day history play, both serious and popular," while another noted that the script lacked poetry and that performances were sometimes nuance-free.

The reception varied based on audience familiarity with the source material. Critics suggested that while devoted *Game of Thrones* fans would enjoy the "Easter eggs," those unfamiliar with the TV series might find it less intense, though the overall consensus indicated a successful artistic achievement.

Theatre critics have responded positively to the spectacle. *The Telegraph* awarded four stars to the production, noting it was a "spellbinding spectacle," while *The Guardian* gave a four-star review, describing it as featuring "spectacular stagecraft and plenty of modern resonance." Conversely, *The Times* offered more reserved feedback, giving three stars and suggesting the play "lacks pace, sex and gore."

A stage spin-off for the epic fantasy franchise *Game of Thrones* has commenced its run at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in Stratford-upon-Avon. The production, titled *Game of Thrones: The Mad King*, brings to life stories concerning Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. This theatrical endeavor is noted for its scale, having taken seven years to reach the stage and featuring a 36-strong cast.

The connection to Shakespeare stems from the fact that the source material was heavily inspired by Shakespeare’s history plays concerning the Wars of the Roses. The production attempts to bridge this gap, with some critics noting that while it lacks the grim aura of the television series, it still serves as a worthwhile and lucrative spin-off.

The spin-off was developed with heavy involvement from the Game of Thrones US creator, who was present at the opening night in Stratford. The play covers events leading up to the Jousting tournament at Harrenhal, where the houses of the Seven Kingdoms gathered.

The stage spin-off, titled 'Game of Thrones: The Mad King,' officially opened at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon. It depicts events shortly before the main Game of Thrones narrative, focusing on the history leading up to the events of George R.R. Martin's books and television series.

The event took place at the home of Shakespeare, specifically the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The production was launched by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), featuring a 36-strong cast, including actors portraying figures such as Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, Robert Baratheon, Lyanna Stark, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, and Aerys II Targaryen.

The production is noted for its ambition and execution, drawing critical attention to how epic fantasy can be translated to the stage, and it connects the fictional world of Game of Thrones to Shakespearean history.