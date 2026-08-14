Tiny Desk Radio Features Oklou, Dan Deacon, and Fred again

The music and the moment

Death Cab for Cutie: Tiny Desk Concert

Death Cab for Cutie has a gift for making the ordinary feel breathtaking. The band splits this mostly acoustic set between new songs and fan favorites.

Audrey Hobert: Tiny Desk Concert

Audrey Hobert's catchy pop songs put words to the embarrassing thoughts rolling around in our heads. That funny, yet vulnerable exploration of desire turns out to be a perfect fit for the Desk.

The report details a specific instance of musical performance captured by the Tiny Desk Radio format. The event involved Oklou, Dan Deacon, and Fred again.. The significance lies in how these artists utilize this platform to share their musical output directly with listeners, emphasizing an intimate connection between the performers and the audience. The evidence confirms that these musicians participated in this specific broadcast format, which is known for its focus on the artistry of the music presented.

These three musicians participated in a session for the Tiny Desk Radio series..

The specific date of the broadcast is not provided in the evidence..

The performances were broadcast via the Tiny Desk Radio format, which is associated with NPR stations..

The individuals involved are electronic music artists Oklou, Dan Deacon, and Fred again..

The event highlights the unique, intimate way electronic music artists share their work with an audience through this format..