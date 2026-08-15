Neuroscientist Explores Why Our Brains Need Pop Concerts

The music and the moment

Subramaniam draws upon Émile Durkheim’s concept of 'collective effervescence' to explain the impact of live music. He notes that when individuals are present in the same space, sharing rhythms and songs, they experience a state of electric, communal intensity that restores social bonds weakened by the routine of ordinary life.

Ultimately, Subramaniam advocates for treating spaces that reliably produce collective belonging, such as concerts and festivals, as public health assets, asserting that they offer an experience—primal and necessary—that algorithms and prescriptions cannot replicate.

A neuroscientist named Bala Subramaniam explores the neurological necessity of pop concerts, arguing that these shared musical experiences fulfill a fundamental human need for communal intensity.

The piece frames the need for these events against the backdrop of contemporary societal issues, specifically the loneliness epidemic exacerbated by digital distraction and social comparison. The author contends that the erosion of prehistoric rituals of ecstatic, synchronous dancing is contributing to this isolation, making live music a vital cultural asset for public health.

The author connects this social phenomenon to neuroscience, referencing research on ego dissolution found in practices like Shambavi Mahamudra Kriya. He points out that intense states of flow, such as those experienced during concerts, reduce activity in the 'default mode network' (DMN), which is responsible for planning and self-talking, suggesting that music acts as a 'circuit breaker' for this overactive internal monologue.

The shared experience of synchronized dancing and listening to music with others fosters social closeness. The author suggests that synchrony research indicates that sharing experiences with 'out-group members' can increase the likelihood of real-life cooperation, implying concerts offer a unique opportunity for this interaction.

The mechanism involves synchronized physical activity (dancing) and shared rhythm among a group of people, which activates neural pathways and dissolves self-referential thought patterns associated with the default mode network.

A neuroscientist posits that the shared experience of attending pop concerts facilitates 'collective effervescence,' a state where individuals are swept into an electric, communal intensity, which serves to restore social bonds eroded by daily life.

The argument draws on observations made during personal experiences, including attending a concert, and references sociological concepts like Émile Durkheim’s theory of collective effervescence.

The concept is illustrated through the personal experience of attending a Nick Jonas concert and observing the resulting shift in the individual's mental state.

The article features input from a neuroscientist, Bala Subramaniam, who bases his argument on neuroscience and observations of shared musical experiences.

The piece suggests that live music provides a necessary antidote to the loneliness epidemic and the constant digital distraction, offering a primal, necessary experience that no technology can replicate for community health.