Trump’s $5,000 Dividend: The Midterms Bought With a Check

The Offer in the Arena The Republican midterm convention in Dallas filled a basketball arena with red, white and blue and the low hum of a crowd that had been waiting for the moment when the stage lights found Donald Trump. It was the first ever midterm convention, less a formal party meeting than a rally with a podium, speakers, and a single narrative: contrast, grievance, delivery. Trump came out to speak for nearly two hours on Wednesday, then returned the next night for a shorter address, and the through line was the same — an economy he described as historic, and a reward tied to it. He laid out the terms plainly. If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate — both of them — because of our economic, tremendous economic success, he said, he would issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000. He compared it to a company distributing cash to shareholders and to the checks his administration had given members of the military for $1,776 in December. The only caveat, he added, was that the dividend must be spent in the United States. We don’t want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don’t want you going to China, to Germany. You gotta spend it here. If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend. The pledge landed in the middle of a trade war and a midterm season in which polls suggested Republicans were on course to lose the House and possibly the Senate. The convention was aimed at galvanizing the base in the face of stiff headwinds, and the dividend was the most concrete promise in the room.

A Check for Every Adult The arithmetic is large. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are about 245 million U.S. citizen adults. Giving each of them $5,000 would cost about $1.2 trillion. The promise was framed as going to every adult citizen in the United States of America, which could exclude U.S. citizens living abroad. The Association of Americans Resident Overseas estimated 5.5 million Americans lived abroad in 2024, a number that includes children. The figure could also vary if the check is only given to U.S. citizens in certain tax brackets. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News the money would be for the American middle class, and for American workers. The idea is not new. While the dollar amounts and the source of the money have differed, this isn’t the first time Trump or his allies have promised payments to the American people. In February 2025, Trump and billionaire Elon Musk endorsed a proposal to give Americans DOGE dividend checks. The money would come from savings secured by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk briefly oversaw. Musk’s aim was to save $2 trillion in spending cuts. Last November Trump also said he would pay a dividend of at least $2,000 to everyone. Checks never went out.

The Price Tag The question that followed the pledge was how it would be paid. Shortly after Trump’s comments, Vice President JD Vance suggested in a Fox News interview that U.S. tariff revenue could pay for the so-called Trump dividend. Credible estimates suggest the United States hasn’t made anywhere near enough through tariffs to cover such a dividend. Trump had promised to give Americans $2,000 tariff dividend checks last November. The Tax Foundation, at the time, published a report saying U.S. tariff revenue would not be able to cover the $280- to $607 billion cost of the dividend checks. The foundation estimated that Trump’s tariffs would generate about $158 billion in revenue in 2025 and $208 billion in 2026. The analysis was made before the Supreme Court struck down most of Trump’s tariffs in February. After the Supreme Court ruling, Trump imposed a global 10% tariff. The cost of the $5,000 checks would spend almost all the revenue that the new tariffs are projected to bring in over a decade, Erica York, senior economist at the Tax Foundation, wrote after Trump’s latest announcement. The White House did not directly respond to questions about how tariff revenue would cover the cost of the payments. A spokesperson said President Trump has consistently proven his doubters wrong, drawing a clear contrast with the Democrats’ record of historic inflation, unfettered illegal immigration, skyrocketing crime, and weakness on the world stage. With the continued support of the American people, President Trump will keep delivering real results.

A Promise, Not a Policy Any proposal involving sending checks to Americans requires congressional approval. The president cannot unilaterally give Americans government money without congressional approval, nor is it clear how he would pay the approximately $1.2 trillion cost. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, wrote on X that he would introduce a bill to get the Trump Dividend passed immediately after the November 3rd election. Spending $1.2 trillion to send checks to Americans would affect the national debt and economic inflation, which lawmakers might oppose. Kenneth Rogoff, a former chief economist at the IMF and a Harvard University economics professor, said the U.S. is already running an unsustainable deficit, this would only blow up even more and increase the already high odds of a debt crisis over next five years. Legal experts are reportedly skeptical that the pledge itself was illegal. Election law professor Rick Hasen wrote that Trump would have a strong First Amendment defense. He cited the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Hartlage. The court ruled that a Kentucky county candidate did not violate an anticorruption law when he promised to lower commissioner’s salaries during a news conference. Even though Hasen questioned Trump’s ability to get the checks approved by Congress, he wrote that he believes they are constitutionally protected. Richard Painter, government ethics expert and corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota, agreed, saying candidates are allowed to make campaign promises, such as raising or lowering taxes or funding social programs. He compared Trump’s plan to Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern’s promise in 1972 to give every American $1,000 a year if he won the election. He lost to incumbent President Richard Nixon. Painter said voters saw through McGovern’s promise and knew it would cause inflation. Multiple readers asked whether the Trump dividend counted as bribing people to vote, or paying for votes, which is illegal under federal law. Vance defended the dividend idea against such allegations during his Fox News interview. The president is saying, if you keep it going, to the American people — if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you will share in some of the benefit of this incredible wealth that we are creating in the United States of America.

The Room That Heard It On the second night of the convention, Trump doubled down on the pledge. He was one of the few people to actually mention it, as many lawmakers and officials — including his vice president, JD Vance — avoided mentioning the so-called dividend altogether. Trump defended his plan: We can do that because our country has never done better. We’re taking in trillions, trillions of dollars. He also turned the rally into a direct appeal for votes. With his approval rating at a historic low and facing a growing backlash over rising prices and the war in Iran, he pleaded with supporters to do him the biggest favour you’ve ever done me. You’ve got to do this for me. You’ve got to pretend I’m on the ticket. I’m on the ticket! I’m on the ticket! He’s on the ticket! Pretend I’m on the ticket because this is going to turn out to be one of the most important elections. In an improvised pledge of allegiance to himself, Trump directed the crowd of about 20,000 to raise their right hands and repeat: I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States, that loves us so much he can’t even breathe, that I will go out with my family, my friends, I’ll do it any way — I don’t care if I’m registered or not, I’m going to try to cheat like hell like they do. He also told those gathered in Dallas that they would go to hell if they didn’t vote. Earlier, JD Vance urged Republicans who may oppose parts of the Trump administration’s agenda not to abandon the party in November’s congressional races. The vice president pointed to Charlie Kirk — the conservative activist killed a year ago — to argue that voters shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater over a policy issue here or there, an apparent nod to dissent over the Iran war that he avoided naming. Vance’s speech, in many ways, was an audition for a possible 2028 presidential run. He spent much of his time on stage setting out the threats of the so-called far left, listing the administration’s greatest hits and slamming Joe Biden’s tenure in office. Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the arena to protest Trump’s policy agenda. Dallas police said two people were taken into custody after an alleged assault involving a counter-protester and for blocking a roadway.

Why It Matters The dividend is less a budget plan than a story about power. It ties economic success to electoral success, frames the election as a distribution of wealth, and asks voters to imagine a check arriving if the right party holds the levers of Congress. Democrats have dismissed the pledge as a bribe while economists have warned it would cost more than $1 trillion. The convention resembled a Trump mega-rally more than a traditional party meeting, with no nominations or formal business and more than 50 speakers or presentations each night. Supporters wore Make America Great Again regalia and waved signs displaying the Stars and Stripes. Republicans believe it has been successful in galvanizing the party’s base in the face of stiff electoral headwinds. In the end, the promise lives in the space between a campaign pledge and a policy. It requires Congress to act, it would require revenue that tariff receipts alone cannot cover, and it cannot be delivered by a president alone. Yet it is exactly the kind of audacious, personal offer that defines Trump’s political style: a direct transaction with voters, conditional, conditional on victory, and presented as proof that the country is making a fortune. The audience heard it, repeated it, and left the arena with the image of a $5,000 check in their minds — a number that will follow the midterms long after the lights in Dallas go out.

The Republican midterm convention in Dallas filled a basketball arena with red, white and blue and the low hum of a crowd that had been waiting for the moment when the stage lights found Donald Trump.